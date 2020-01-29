The fire extinguishers market is poised to grow by USD 1.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 166-page report with TOC on "Fire Extinguishers Market Analysis Report by Product (Portable, Knapsack, and Wheeled), End-user (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), by Extinguishing agent (Dry chemical, Foam, Carbon dioxide, and Others), by Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the implementation of stringent fire safety regulations. In addition, the rising preference for eco-friendly fire extinguishers is anticipated to boost the growth of the fire extinguishers market.

The implementation of stringent fire safety regulations by various organizations such as federal governments is propelling the adoption of fire prevention measures and practices among end-users across the world. These practices include placement and management of correct type of fire extinguishers and fire alarms, electrical codes, and occupancy limits. In Europe, the European Commission Exercise Program funds the Exercise Unified Response to conduct multi-agency training exercises on rescues. The deployment of such fire safety exercises and measures will boost the demand for fire extinguishers, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Fire Extinguishers Market Companies:

Activar Construction Products Group Inc.

Activar Construction Products Group Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as JL Industries, Air Louvers, and Hiawatha. The company offers a wide range of products such as Cosmic Extinguishers Multi Purpose Chemical, Galaxy Extinguishers Regular Dry Chemical, and more.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt ltd.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt ltd. is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business units: Products and Services. The company offers a wide range of products such as Co2 Based Medical Fire Extinguishers, HFC 236fa Based Medical Range Fire Extinguishers, and more.

DESAUTEL

DESAUTEL is headquartered in France and operates under various business segments, namely Cognitive fire and rescue equipment, Systems, Vehicles, and Services. The company offers carbon dioxide (CO2) extinguishers, non-magnetic fire extinguishers, and more.

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Co. KG

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Products and Services. The company offers a wide range of products such as foam extinguishers, powder extinguishers, co2 extinguishers, and more.

HOCHIKI Corp.

HOCHIKI Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Fire Prevention Business and Information and Communication Business. The company offers products such as 1000 LB. clean agent cylinder 4" valve c/w top plug adapter, 1" 180 stainless sidewall discharge nozzle, and more.

Fire Extinguishers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Portable

Knapsack

Wheeled

Fire Extinguishers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Fire Extinguishers Market Extinguishing Agent Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Dry chemical

Foam

Carbon dioxide

Others

Fire Extinguishers Market Geographic Segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

