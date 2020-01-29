

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California power giant PG&E Corp. (PCG) said Wednesday that it has entered into joinder agreements with additional holders of utility senior notes for the restructuring support agreement or RSA with utility noteholders announced last week.



The company noted that with these joinders, the Noteholder RSA has the support of more than two-thirds in principal amount of holders of two key classes of utility debt - the utility's short-term senior notes and its longer-term, high coupon senior notes.



