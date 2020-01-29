Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Proposals for motions to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement

No. 2/2020





Copenhagen, 29 January 2020





Proposals for motions to be included

in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting





As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S will take place on 26 March 2020.



Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S in writing. Requests must be received no later than 12 February 2020.

Please send your request to investor@st-group.com or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication "Annual General Meeting".

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group





Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.



The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com





Attachment