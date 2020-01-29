Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Frankfurt
29.01.20
08:03  Uhr
11,690 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,780
11,840
16:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2020 | 14:41
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Proposals for motions to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement
No. 2/2020

Copenhagen, 29 January 2020

Proposals for motions to be included
in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting


As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S will take place on 26 March 2020.

Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S in writing. Requests must be received no later than 12 February 2020.

Please send your request to investor@st-group.com or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication "Annual General Meeting".

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group


Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.

The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Call for motions for AGM, 29 Jan. 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8356171e-42c0-4841-b620-b32fcc6add59)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)