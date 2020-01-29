Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas "Harmony" Joins Amazon Prime - Available Now with Free Delivery for Use With The Keurig 2.0 Brewing System

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 /Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPINK:BCCI) Baristas new coffee entitled "Baristas Harmony" is now available as a specialty product on Amazon Prime with free delivery. Harmony blends white and black coffee equally creating a smooth blend encompassing the robust flavor of its Espresso Roast with the smooth nutty flavor of its White Coffee with a kick.

Baristas Harmony blend coffee currently available on Amazon Prime are single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system. The new Harmony blend is currently being produced utilizing Baristas new line of manufacturing equipment that now allows for end to end production of single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system as well as the Nespresso single-serve system. Consumers can get a direct link to Harmony as well as other Baristas products at http://www.trywhitecoffee.com or by going to Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T3GDC13/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_50emEb8KK5277

Previously Baristas Harmony was only available in limited quantities directly from Baristas website at www.baristas.tv. Harmony follows the success of Baristas White coffee which has been the number one white coffee single serve pod on Amazon Prime for some time. Baristas Harmony is a special blend that not only tastes great, unlike any other coffee on the market, but also contains a message to take a minute and reflect on "Harmony" long enough to enjoy a cup of truly special coffee.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Being able to produce products in house that can now be purchased as Amazon Prime specialty products fulfilled by Amazon will not only increase the awareness of the product but drive sales as well. Having Amazon Prime as a partner increases the return from advertising dramatically as many consumers will immediately go to Amazon to purchase products they see advertised regardless of where the ad points them."

Now that the products have been approved and are available from Amazon Prime, a new marketing initiative that focusses on the Baristas Harmony products and its message calling for "Harmony" is the primary focus of the new multimedia marketing campaign being rolled out in conjunction with high profile events.

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing are made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. Baristas is now ready to support its new products and distributors with a marketing effort educating and driving consumers to consume Baristas historical and new products.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

