

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L) announced that Rachel Izzard will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Craig Lovelace. Rachel joins the Group from Aer Lingus where she has been Chief Financial Officer since 2015. Rachel has also served as CFO of IAG Cargo, joining together the cargo businesses of BA and Iberia.



N Brown Group stated that a departure date for Craig and Rachel's start date have not yet been agreed. Until the announcement, Craig will continue with his responsibilities.



