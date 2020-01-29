Vancouver, British Columbia - (NewsFile Corp - January 29, 2020) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has increased its mineral claim holdings in Nelson and Greenwood areas in southern British Columbia. Ximen has purchased 100% interests in the California Gold Nelson mineral claim in the Nelson Gold Camp, and the CMM mineral claim in the Camp McKinney Gold Camp from a private individual.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Ximen" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_wfovlsod/Ximen-expands-land-positions-in-Nelson-and-Camp-McKinney-Gold-Camps

Both claims are in good standing with the California Nelson Gold claim good to 2025. There are no underlying royalties on either property. Terms include cash payment of $30,000 and grant of Ximen shares equivalent to $50,000.

The California Gold Nelson mineral claim covers the historic California mine, located 6.5 kilometres east southeast of Ximen's Kenville Gold mine. Several veins were identified on the property, including the California vein which extends over 600 metres along strike.

The mine was developed on 3 levels and from 1910 to 1949 producing 2,258 ounces gold, 3,942 ounces silver, 19.5 tonnes zinc, and 8.1 tonnes lead from 1,454 tonnes mined, with an average mined grade of 48.3 grams per tonne gold and 84.3 grams per tonne silver. The No. 1 level, the lowest level, was driven along a barren vein for 366 meters and then intersected the mineralized California vein. The California vein was followed for 91 metres where samples indicated an average grade of 29.2 grams per tonne gold over widths between 1.2 and 1.5 meters, as reported in the BC Annual Report of the Minister of Mines for 1919. The vein remains open for exploration above, below and to the west of this location.

At Camp McKinney, the additional mineral claim 1073936 further consolidates Ximen's holdings surrounding the historic Caribou-Amelia gold mine.

In addition to the Kenville Gold Mine and Caribou-Amelia Gold Mine properties, Ximen also owns the Brett Epithermal gold project, the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements, with the option partners making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Christopher Anderson and the rest of the Ximen team were recently interviewed by Fiona Forbes at the Kenville Mine. The video is available on InvestmentPitch.com (click here).

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51917