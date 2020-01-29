

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hundreds of foreigners are leaving Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus outbreak originated, as death toll has risen to 132.



A total of 5,974 people in 31 provincial-level regions in China have so far been infected with the respiratory illness caused by a new variety of coronavirus named '2019-nCoV.'



The outbreak may reach its peak in one week or around 10 days, according to renowned Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan.



Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, the UK, Japan, the United States and the European Union are repatriating their citizens from Wuhan.



CNN reported that a plane carrying more than 200 U.S. citizens left the city on Wednesday, and is headed to a military base in Southern California.



Australian and British citizens being flown back home will be put in quarantine.



The U.K. Foreign Office warned all Britons against 'all but essential travel' to China.



British Airways has temporarily halted all flights to China, while Lion Air is going to suspend flights from Saturday.



United Airlines and Cathay Pacific are reportedly restricting flights.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated travel guidance for China, recommending that U.S. travelers avoid all nonessential travel to that country. CDC warned against traveling to Hubei province, where Wuhan is situated.



The United Arab Emirates has reported the first cases in the Middle East, raising the number of countries affected by 2019-nCoV to 18, besides China. The other countries are, the United States, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, U.K., South Korea, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Vietnam.



Symptoms associated with this virus included fever, cough and acute respiratory infection, and there is no specific cure or vaccine against it.



