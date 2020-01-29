A new report from Enervis shows that Spain is currently the most attractive European market for PV projects with a PPA, with 4.39 GW of contracted capacity. Italy and Germany are the second and third markets for this type of project, with 1.91 GW and 1.05 GW, respectively.From pv magazine Germany. Interest in power purchase agreements (PPAs) for photovoltaic and wind power plants in Europe has grown significantly in the last year. According to the report Status Quo: Market Parity of PV and Onshore Wind in Europe" by Enervis Energy Advisors, released by German consultancy Enervis, in Europe there ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...