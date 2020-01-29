Technavio has been monitoring the global genomics market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 17.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 167-page report with TOC on "Genomics Market Analysis Report by Solution (Products and Services), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases. In addition, the rising adoption of single cell-based genomic analysis is anticipated to boost the growth of the genomics market.

Many public and private sector organizations across the world are focusing on creating and upgrading genomic repositories. For instance, in October 2019, the Department of Biotechnology under the Government of India announced the launch of the Genome India project. The project is focused on cataloging of genomic data of 10,000 Indians. Governments in countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, and Japan are also upgrading their existing genomic databases. Similarly, many private organizations are entering into partnership agreements to focus on the development and upgradation of population genomic projects that can support drug discoveries and development. With the growing focus on the creation and upgradation of genomic databases, the demand for genomics products and services offered by market vendors will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Genomics Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers a wide range of workflow solutions for various applications within genomics. Some of the key offerings include Amplicon-based, hybridization-based next-generation sequencing solutions, TapeStation automated electrophoresis system, gene expression exon microarrays, buffers, kits reagents, scanners equipment, and others.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Molecular genetics, Sequencing services, Mass Spec services, and Pharma solutions. The company offers a wide range of products and services for applications in genomics. Some of the key offerings include BGI SENTIS, NIFTY, BGI VISTA/ BGI NOVA, Sequencing services, Mass Spec services, and Pharma solutions.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. PCR systems, PCR reagents, consumables, and accessories, IncRNA RT qPCR Workflow, Nucleic acid electrophoresis and blotting, Nucleic acid sample preparation, and InVitro diagnostics are some of the key offerings of the company.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. Some of the key offerings of the company include DNA and RNA, Gene and gene fragments, Next generation sequencing, PCR and qPCR, CRISPER genome editing, and Reagents and kits.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers a wide range of products and services for genomic applications. Some of the key offerings include NGS oncology assays, Target enrichment, and Library preparation.

Technavio has segmented the genomics market based on the solution and region.

Genomics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Products

Services

Genomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

