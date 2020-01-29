inRiver, a provider of SaaS-based product information management (PIM) solutions, today announced the Board of Directors has appointed Per-Olof Schroeder Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company.

"The Board thanks Thor Johnson for his leadership over the past two years and is pleased to welcome Per-Olof as our new CEO," said inRiver Chairman of the Board, Jorgen Smidt. "Per-Olof has demonstrated a strong record in driving success of SaaS cloud computing services while delivering revenue growth, profitability, and market share. In his role as CEO, Per-Olof will continue building on inRiver's mission to redefine commerce."

Schroeder has more than 25 years in leadership roles in the IT industry, comprising a 15-year tenure at Microsoft including seven years as the leader of Microsoft's Productivity Business Process Business Group in the Western Europe Region. "I am delighted to join the inRiver team and to lead such a talented group of people with a demonstrated track record of success," said Schroeder. "It is an exciting time in our industry, and with inRiver's market position, capabilities, and unique offering, I look forward to embarking on the next phase of inRiver's growth journey."

Founded in 2007, inRiver?redefines the way e-commerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management?(PIM)?products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally,?inRiver?helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction, and brand equity.?More than?1,500 brands?and 500 customers across 21 countries?rely on?inRiver?to efficiently?control?the product flow for their globally recognized brands.?inRiver?is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner.?For more information, visit?www.inriver.com.

