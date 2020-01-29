The "2020 Germany Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity Molecular Diagnostic Testing: Supplier Shares by Country and Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new study from the author contains 407 pages, and is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities for molecular diagnostic technologies and products in testing for genetic diseases, cancer, as well as forensic and paternity/HLA typing applications during the next five years.

Report Highlights

Market shares of leading suppliers

Business and technological trends in major markets

Five-year test volume and sales forecasts

Feature comparison of major analyzers

Strategic profiles of leading market players and start-up firms developing innovative products

Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.

Rationale

Genetic Diseases, Cancer, Forensic and Paternity molecular diagnostic testing markets are among the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods. In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by these markets, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next five years.

German Market Overview

Laboratories performing DNA sequencing and molecular diagnostic testing by country and market segment.

Five-year test volume and sales projections.

Market Segmentation Analysis

A comprehensive analysis of the sequencing market by laboratory segment.

Detailed market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

Product/Technology Review

Comparison of the major molecular diagnostic analyzers.

Extensive review of molecular diagnostic technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and over target/signal amplification methods.

Worldwide listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new molecular diagnostic technologies and products.

Competitive Assessments

Extensive strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products in R&D.

Abbott

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Applied Gene Technologies

Arca Biopharma

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Biotest

Cepheid

Decode Genetics

Diadexus

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

LabCorp

Leica Biosystems

Li-Cor Biosciences

Myriad Genetics

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Proteome Sciences

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

Sierra Molecular

Takara Bio

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher

Comprehensive listings of companies developing and marketing molecular diagnostic products, by test and application.

Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for new products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Business planning issues and concerns.

