Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887771 ISIN: FR0000131104 Ticker-Symbol: BNP 
Xetra
29.01.20
16:20 Uhr
49,395 Euro
-0,045
-0,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,545
49,560
16:53
49,550
49,555
16:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BNP PARIBAS SA49,395-0,09 %