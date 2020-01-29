As of January 30, 2020, the following bond loans issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Short Name New Trading Lot -------------------------------------------- SE0011616119 BNPO GTM 3107 10 000,00 -------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB