The German ice cream sector is led by the 'take-home and bulk ice cream' category in both value and volume terms while the artisanal ice cream category is forecast to register fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of ice cream in the country. Rigid plastics is the commonly used pack material in the sector. Additionally, older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of ice cream in the country.

This Country Profile report on the Ice cream sector in Germany provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for artisanal ice cream, impulse ice cream single serve, and take-home and bulk ice cream with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023

Leading players: Market share of companies and private labels in value terms in 2018

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as hypermarkets supermarkets, food drinks specialists, department stores, convenience stores, cash carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, and other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for pack materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper board and others; pack type data for tub, bag/sachet, wrapper, box, film, can, tray, foil and other pack type; closure type data for prize off, screw top and others; primary outer type data for carton folding, sleeve, bag, shrink wrap.

The German ice cream sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% by value during 2018-2023

Take-home and bulk ice cream' is the largest category in value and volume terms in the German ice cream sector

Artisanal ice cream category is expected to register fastest growth in value and volume terms during 2018-2023

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the largest distribution channel with a value share of 57.6%

Unilever, Froneri International Limited and Mars, Incorporated are the leading companies in the sector

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Manufacturers can identify the opportunities to position products with H&W attributes/benefits

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Germany in the global and regional context

Germany in the global and Western Europe ice cream sector

Germany compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure Germany compared to the Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis Ice Cream

Country snapshot ice cream sector in Germany

Value and volume analysis ice cream sector in Germany

Degree of trading up/down in the German ice cream sector

Cross-category comparison value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross-category comparison volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: artisanal ice cream

Category analysis: impulse ice cream single-serve

Category analysis: take-home and bulk ice cream

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: ice cream

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies in the sector (in value and volume terms) in the ice cream sector, 2018

Top companies share by brand (in value terms and volume terms) in the ice cream sector, 2018

Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms and volume terms) by category, 2018

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Health wellness

Category comparison with health wellness and without health wellness claims

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Pack type

Closure type

Primary outer type

Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Unilever

Froneri International Limited

Bofrost Diensteistungs Gmbh

Mars Incorporated

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Busemann Gmbh

