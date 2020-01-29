Canadian Chamber of Commerce: Media Advisory: Tomorrow! The Hon. Beatty speaking alongside 15 of Canada's Top CEOs at Canada 360

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Canada's leading CEOs will be speaking at Canada 360 Economic Summit on January 30 in Toronto, and will be available to media for interviews.
WHEN: Thursday, January 30
WHEN: 8:30 AM until 5:30 PM (all times Eastern)
WHERE: MaRS Centre, Toronto
101 College Street
SPEAKERS AND SPEAKING TIMES:
8:15-8:30 AM The Hon. Perrin Beatty, CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce
8:45-9:50 AM CEO Panel - Canada's Ability to Compete in a Changing World
Heather Chalmers, President and CEO, GE Canada
Michael Doughty, President and CEO, Manulife Canada
Philippe Jette, President and CEO, Cogeco
Mark Little, President and CEO, Suncor
Jad Shimaly, Chairman and CEO, EY Canada
10:10-10:50 AM State of the Economy Speech and Q&A
Dawn Desjardins, Deputy Chief Economist, RBC
10:55 -11:55 AM CEO Panel - Canada in a Global Economy Panel
Guillaume Bouthillier, Head of Global Partnerships, Bombardier Transportation (note, will not be participating in scrum)
Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram
Mairead Lavery, President and CEO, Export Development Canada
Robin Silvester, CEO, Port of Vancouver
Karen Swager, Canada Head and SVP Potash, The Mosaic Company
12:30-1:30 PM Keynote address by Ian Bremmer, President of Eurasia Group
"The New Abnormal: Competing in a G-Zero World"
1:30-2:30 PM Debate - The "New Economy' is fundamentally different than the "Old Economy'
Pro: Tomi Poutanen, Chief AI Officer, TD Bank, Co-Founder, Vector Institute, and Founding Fellow, Creative Destruction Lab
Con: Peter Tertzakian, Managing Director and Chief Energy Economist, ARC Financial Corporation and Executive Director, ARC Energy Research Institute
2:30 - 3:00 PM Fireside Chat with the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
3:30-4:30 PM CEO Panel: Canada in the Innovation Economy
Chris Denys, Senior Vice President, Possibilities, Digital Health Solutions, Sun Life
Sabrina Geremia, Head of Google Canada
Bilal Khan, Managing Partner and Head of Deloitte Data
James Scongack, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Operational Services, Bruce Power
Garrick Tiplady, Head of Facebook Canada
4:30 - 4:45 PM Remarks by the Honourable Member of Parliament Pierre Pollievre, Shadow Minister of Finance
5:00-5:15 PM Closing remarks by Phil Noble, Board Chair of Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Former CEO of Grant Thornton
About Canada360 |January 30, 2020 | Toronto | MaRS Centre
The Canadian economy is undergoing a monumental transformation. Geopolitical tensions are disrupting longstanding economic and business models. Exponential advances in technology are accelerating the pace of change. What is Canada's economic strategy in this shifting landscape? How do we ensure our businesses remain competitive? The inaugural Canada 360° Economic Summit will harness the ingenuity of the business community to ignite the creativity that will help Canada thrive in a rapidly changing world. Click here to register.
About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce - Because Business Matters
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. We do this by influencing government policy, by providing essential business services and by connecting businesses to information they can use, to opportunities for growth and to a network of local chambers, businesses, decision-makers and peers from across the country, in every sector of the economy and at all levels of government, as well as internationally. We are unapologetic in our support for business and the vital role it plays in building and sustaining our great nation.
For more information, please contact:
Phil Taylor
Managing Director, External Communications
ptaylor@chamber.ca (preferred and fastest response time)
613.797-1860
SOURCE: Canadian Chamber of Commerce
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/574479/Media-Advisory-Tomorrow-The-Hon-Beatty-speaking-alongside-15-of-Canadas-Top-CEOs-at-Canada-360