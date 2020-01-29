T+A Introduces Its First Ever Set of Headphones - the Solitaire P

Combining over 40 years of electroacoustic heritage with modern design, T+A announces its first ever headphone products - the Solitaire P planar-magnetostatic headphones and Solitaire HA 200 headphone amplifier.

HERFORD, Germany, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T+A (Theory + Application), the high-end specialist audio manufacturer based in Germany, has announced the launch of its first-ever headphones and headphone amplifier/DAC - Solitaire P and HA 200. Hand-built in Germany, the corded over-ear planar-magnetostatic headphone design combines minimalist styling and the finest materials with class-leading research and development. Also hand-built in Germany, the HA 200 utilises the company's flagship HV Series circuits in a Class-A design that operates at a high idle current, enabling it to drive even the most demanding headphones without difficulty. In no uncertain terms, T+A has created these products for those that crave a new level of headphone performance.

Like the company's flagship Solitaire series of loudspeakers, the new Solitaire P symbolises the experience, expertise and commitment in the design and development of sound transducers that has been the hallmark of the German specialist audio company for 41 years. Developed by a team that mixes young engineers with experienced physicists, all who share a deep passion for music, the Solitaire P utilises a sophisticated planar-magnetostatic design philosophy. With its ultra-lightweight membrane, which covers the whole area of the capsule and is positioned between the planar magnetostatic drive system, each drive unit delivers excellent sonic properties, with the entire surface area of the membrane driven to deliver a spacious, airy feel that is unique even for planar headphones. All materials used in the manufacture of the Solitaire P's are of the finest quality, featuring aircraft-grade aluminium and the softest leather.

Fitted with the proprietary T+A True 1 Bit digital/analogue converter, capable of 32 Bit/768 kHz for PCM and DSD 1024 for Bitstream, the HA 200 headphone amplifier is a newly developed device that sets new standards in terms of technology and appearance. Each of the three headphone outputs can be accurately fine-tuned to match the connected headphones. Based on the company's HV analogue technology, which is reserved for its flagship range of high-end audio components, the HA 200 is capable of driving even the most demanding of headphones, thanks to the high-quality power supply that features two separate toroidal power transformers - one for the analogue circuits and the other for the digital circuits. There is no shortage of inputs either, with the HA 200 featuring 8 inputs, including 2 x analogue and 6 x digital, if the optional HDMI board is utilised.

The Solitaire P will be available in the UK during March 2020 with a UK SRP of £4,800.00. The HA 200 follows in April with the UK SRP of £6,600.00.

About T+A - www.ta-hifi.de

T+A stands for "Theory and Application" in all areas of audio technology. T+A elektroakustik creates, optimises and produces Hi-Fi components of the finest quality at its company base in Herford.

All this is carried out with the constant aim of creating fully mature High-End products, which make the emotional content of the music even more palpable to its customers.

From audio systems via loudspeakers to accessories, the outstanding characteristics of T+A products are extremely long product cycles, protracted effective life and extensive upgrade facilities. All the important components are designed and developed by the company itself, based in Eastern Westphalia, Germany. All products are manufactured in Germany.

Since 1978, T+A has been creating designs that combine contemporary trends with modern materials and timeless appearance. The company has no truck with short-term hype, always preferring to create products that remain elegant and powerful even after decades.

