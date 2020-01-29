Advanced Capital Solutions, along with their Partners, Donated 40 Televisions to veterans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / The founders of Advanced Capital Solutions are pleased to announce that they recently made a very generous donation to a worthy organization. Advanced Capital Solutions donated to the Canton VA Outpatient Clinic Christmas party on December 3, 2019; along with their partners, they gave a total of 40 televisions to veterans.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Advanced Capital Solutions and their partners are all grateful for the service that veterans have given to the country. In order to help say thank you to the great group of people who are part of the Canton VA Outpatient Clinic, they decided to play Santa's helpers at their annual Christmas party.

There were 350 veterans in attendance at the amazing event, the spokesperson noted, adding that Ron Craze and Paul Sims from Advanced Capital Solutions, Inc, Ohio not only donated 10 televisions, they also volunteered at the party.

The partners and their contributions are as follows:

• Advanced Capital Solutions, Inc, Ohio - Sam Galbo and Paul Sims - 10 TVs

• Phoenix Enterprise Solutions LLC, Ohio- Ray Bertka and Chris Cutter - 4 TVs

• Capital Mitigation Services LLC, New York - Mary Burris - 1 TV

• Torriere Holdings, LLC, New York - Jake and Joseph Torriere - 5 TVs

• Wyoming Casing, OH - Brian Steele - 6 TVs and helped with transportation cost from NY to OH

• Diverse Funding Associates, New York - Dan Mendez and Larry Schiavi - 10 TVs

• Allegiant Capital, LLC, New York - Dan Bienko - 4 TVs

The fact that Advanced Capital Solutions and their partners donated 40 televisions to such a worthy cause will not surprise their many clients. The debt recovery solutions firm has not only earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding services, but also for their commitment to giving back to the community whenever possible.

About Advanced Capital Solutions:

Advanced Capital Solutions is a full-service Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) firm led by a strong team of industry leaders with more than 60 years combined experience in call center solutions and debt collection. They offer flexible ARM services for the following industries: Healthcare; Credit Card, Bankcard and Financial Services; Utilities, Auto Deficiencies and Care Credit, just to name a few. With their call centers located in the United States, their clients find their representatives and collectors are knowledgeable in their respective industry and considerate when interacting with their customers and borrowers. For more information, please visit https://advancedcapsolutions.com/.

