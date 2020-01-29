RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces New "InstantReferrals" Service

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / RESAAS Services Inc. ( TSXV:RSS )(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of InstantReferrals, a major new benefit to real estate agents using RESAAS.

InstantReferrals will deliver qualified leads to the Company's growing membership of subscribing agents.

"Referrals are the lifeline of an agent, and we do a tremendous job enabling referrals globally," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS is constantly looking for ways to give our subscribers new business. We are excited to embark on a new frontier by providing our agents with vetted leads."

Agents using RESAAS are encouraged to ensure their profile is complete. This will improve accuracy in matching InstantReferrals to the appropriate local agent.

Subscribers to RESAAS Premium will receive InstantReferrals immediately, and be alerted via Push Notifications on their mobile device, SMS text delivery, or by email. Regular members of RESAAS will receive a delayed notification.

Registering for RESAAS Premium, and ensuring a valid credit card number is on file and ready for use, will enable an agent to act quickly to maximize the chances of successfully claiming an InstantReferral.

"Successful real estate agents know to respond quickly to any type of lead," continues Tom Rossiter. "The vast majority of the referrals we place are claimed in a matter of minutes. We expect to see even shorter timelines when we deliver new opportunities to agents through InstantReferrals."

RESAAS will charge a transaction fee for each InstantReferral it delivers. This represents a new revenue stream for the Company, and will bring agents back to the platform time and time again.

RESAAS shall continue to offer its popular existing agent-to-agent referral service. This service also powers private referrals inside RESAAS' larger enterprise clients, operating globally in more than 160 counties worldwide.

