Appnomic Momentum Continues with the Launch of Flagship Product Suite, Heal, and the Appointment of Mobile Tech Veteran Mike Mulica to the Board of Directors

Heal is a game-changing AI-driven software that prevents software problems and enables the self-healing enterprise

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Appnomic, provider of the first self-healing software technology for IT operations, today announced the launch of its flagship product Heal. Heal is self-learning software that connects to business systems and identifies and prevents future issues from occurring, in addition to detecting and solving existing problems. All of this is done without the need for human intervention - saving substantial time and money usually spent on identifying and resolving problems related to software and infrastructure.

Enterprises spend an enormous number of hours going through the process of problem detection and resolution. Most of the time, problems are discovered after the damage is done, and the technical failures have been flagged by customers. With Heal's unique self-healing approach, issues are detected and resolved before an incident occurs.

Heal's AI engine studies the business' systems to learn the normal operating routine, continuously monitors systems, and identifies unusual behavioral patterns. Thus, Heal can find the root causes of anomalies and takes corrective actions autonomously or via AI-augmented human effort before any damage is done.

"Heal is the umbrella brand of the entire Self Healing Enterprise product portfolio for cloud, edge, and on-premise deployments. Appnomic's Heal Cloud will be the first product under this brand and will be generally available by March 2020," said Paddy Padmanabhan, Chairman of Appnomic. "The launch of Heal is a major step in delivering the Self Healing Enterprise promise."

In addition to announcing the Heal brand of game-changing products, the company also announced the appointment of high-tech veteran, Mike Mulica, to its board of directors. "We are excited to welcome Mike Mulica to our board of directors. He joins as we meet the important milestone of launching a category-defining suite of products and services," said Nitin Kumar, CEO of Appnomic. "Mike stewarded companies in emerging technologies and opened up new large global markets. His knowledge and experience will be a valuable contribution to Appnomic as we continue to execute on our growth plans."

Mike Mulica, a mobile tech veteran, pioneered the Mobile Internet and has led and scaled many highly successful global companies, including Phone.com, Openwave, RealNetworks, FusionOne, Synchronoss, Actility and most recently AlefEdge. Currently, Mike spends his time as an active investor, board member, and advisor to both private and public companies.

"With the rapid progression of Edge computing, both internet and enterprise applications must be able to operate more autonomously. Appnomic's self-healing IT operations inventions are an essential ingredient for the scale of the secure, distributed internet," said Mike Mulica.

About Heal

Heal by Appnomic is the first self-healing software for IT operations that fixes problems before they happen. Contrary to AI-driven monitoring tools that send alerts when an incident occurs, Heal can recognize "signals" that are leading indicators of future incidents and eliminate factors that can create problems. Heal uses unsupervised AI to learn how a system works under normal circumstances and creates a dynamic baseline for the entire system and workload behavior; therefore, it can precisely predict and prevent problems. Heal uses multiple proprietary machine learning techniques that are developed and patented by Appnomic.

About Appnomic

Appnomic is a game-changing innovation provider in self-healing for enterprises, recently named among the 30 Fabulous Companies of the year 2020 by The Silicon Review. Recently, Appnomic has gained industry-wide attention and market traction, adding five new enterprises to its customers in Q4 2019 alone, one being a seven-figure contract.

According to IDC estimates, the worldwide IT operations management (ITOM) software market achieved revenue of $9.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow 6.9% year-on-year in the next three years. Heal is the only self-healing software in ITOM space; therefore, Appnomic is uniquely positioned in the high growth AI-driven IT operations management segment.

Appnomic customers have achieved, on average, a 60% reduction in false-positive alerts, a 60% reduction in developer time spent on solving problems, and a 75% decrease in incidents.

