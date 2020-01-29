

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the upside, stocks have fluctuated over the course of morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages gave back ground after the early advance, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulling back into negative territory.



However, the major averages have rebounded in recent trading and are currently all in positive territory. The Dow is up 115.52 points or 0.4 percent at 28,838.37, the Nasdaq is up 14.93 points or 0.2 percent at 9,284.61 and the S&P 500 is up 5.77 points or 0.2 percent at 3,282.01.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders digest the latest batch of earnings news while also keeping an eye on news on the conoravirus front.



Shares of General Electric (GE) have moved sharply higher after the industrial conglomerate reported better than expected fourth quarter results.



Tech giant Apple is also posting a strong gain after reporting fiscal first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on strong iPhone sales and providing upbeat guidance for the current quarter.



On the other hand, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have come under pressure after the chipmaker reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations but provided disappointing guidance.



Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although the accompanying statement and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference will continue to attract attention.



In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report unexpectedly showing a sharp pullback in pending home sales in the month of December.



NAR said its pending home sales index plunged by 4.9 percent in December after jumping by 1.2 percent in November. Economists had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.5 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Transportation stocks are seeing notable strength in morning trading, with the Dow Jones Transportation Average climbing by 1.3 percent.



Railroad operator Norfolk Southern (NSC) is posting a standout gain after reporting better than expected fourth quarter earnings.



On the other hand, telecom stocks have moved to the downside, with the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index falling by 1.6 percent after ending the previous session at a three-month closing high.



Most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced by 0.7 percent, while South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.4 percent after plunging by more than 3 percent on Tuesday.



The major European markets are currently seeing modest strength on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both just above the unchanged line.



In the bond market, treasuries are rebounding following the pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 1.620 percent.



