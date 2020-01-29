Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2020) - Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (OTC Pink: KALY) ("KALY") today confirmed efforts to evaluate its proprietary CBD extract formulation as a treatment for coronavirus symptoms. KALY's proprietary CBD formulation has been developed for the treatment of symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other similar respiratory conditions.The formulation for the treatment of symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions has been derived from the company's U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. In conjunction with the research already conducted and the next phase of research now moving forward, KALY has filed a new patent application specifically on its CPD formulation for symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. KALY has also filed for a trademark on the name RespRx as the brand name for its CBD formulation to treat the symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions.

From The World Health Organization:

"Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans."

"Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death."

A potential strategic investor engaged with KALY regarding the company's recently announced consolidation of its business structure to focus on its Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Technology is coordinating with KALY management to facilitate a potential research liaison with organizations addressing the current coronavirus outbreak.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

