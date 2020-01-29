Regulatory News:

LUMIBIRD [FR0000038242 LBIRD] (Paris:LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, publishes its financial communications agenda for 2020.

FY 2019 revenues: Monday, January 27, 2020 after end of trading

FY 2019 earnings: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 after end of trading

Q1 2020 revenues: Monday, April 27, 2020 after end of trading

H1 2020 revenues: Monday, July 27, 2020 after end of trading

H1 2020 earnings: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after end of trading

Q3 2020 revenues: Monday, October 26, 2020 after end of trading

The agenda is indicative and may be subject to change.

Next date: 2019 full-year earnings on March 31, 2020 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD

www.lumibird.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005623/en/

Contacts:

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD

Pierre Vallalta

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com

Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net