LUMIBIRD [FR0000038242 LBIRD] (Paris:LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, publishes its financial communications agenda for 2020.
- FY 2019 revenues: Monday, January 27, 2020 after end of trading
- FY 2019 earnings: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 after end of trading
- Q1 2020 revenues: Monday, April 27, 2020 after end of trading
- H1 2020 revenues: Monday, July 27, 2020 after end of trading
- H1 2020 earnings: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after end of trading
- Q3 2020 revenues: Monday, October 26, 2020 after end of trading
The agenda is indicative and may be subject to change.
Next date: 2019 full-year earnings on March 31, 2020 after close of trading
LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.
Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.
LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD
www.lumibird.com
LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com
LUMIBIRD
Pierre Vallalta
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com
Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net