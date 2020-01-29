RiFF RAFF, American Rap Icon, Partners with bioMDplus CBD After CBD Oil Significantly Improved His Quality of Life

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / RiFF RAFF aka Jody Highroller aka Dale Dan Tony an All-American recording artist has partnered with CBD manufacturer bioMDplus. The musician explained how his partnership with the Georgia based CBD brand bioMDplus has significantly improved his quality of life.

RiFF RAFF, currently on his SEVENTY (70) City Nationwide Cranberry Vampire US tour, reaching over 25,000,000 fans and loyal social media followers, stated, "Whenever I am touring it requires me to be at my best physically and mentally for up to 30 days/nights in a row. Since I have discovered CBD...Now, whenever I am feeling any discomfort, I take a dropper full (1mL) and then go on about my day pain free. I now have more energy and time to focus on the tasks at hand without the distraction of chronic pain."

Daniel Levitt, CMO of bioMDplus explained, "bioMDplus has partnered with RiFF RAFF to educate consumers on the potential benefits of CBD. bioMDplus's CBD oils are unrivaled in quality and owe their incredible efficacy to their proprietary terpene blends designed to support users' individual lifestyle goals."

What to Expect Next?

RiFF RAFF's first love are his dogs, and with the help of bioMDplus, RiFF RAFF will be enabling dogs across the USA to benefit from the power of CBD. RiFF RAFF and bioMDplus's industry leading product development team (has spent over 2 years building and perfecting) the perfect CBD blend enhanced with a proprietary blend of naturally occurring terpenes to share with your furry friends in Q1 2020.

For a limited time only, RiFF RAFF and bioMDplus are offering fans a chance to experience the power of CBD as a thank you to the bioMDplus community.

Learn more here: https://biomdplus.com/learn/riff-raff-partners-with-biomdplus-cbd/.

About BioMDPlus, Ltd: bioMDplus is the world's leading maker of full spectrum CBD oil tinctures. Overseeing the production process from seed to bottle, the company creates its products with the single-mindedness that comes with having a true passion for the hemp industry, development of top-quality hemp oil products, and helping people live happier and healthier lives.

