Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.3898 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 214224 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 43359 EQS News ID: 963499 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 29, 2020 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)