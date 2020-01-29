Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.4544 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8406354 CODE: AEJL LN ISIN: LU1900068328 ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJL LN Sequence No.: 43358 EQS News ID: 963497 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2020 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)