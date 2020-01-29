The radio frequency filters market is expected to grow by 8.95 billion during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Network carriers have migrated to LTE and LTE-A networks such as 3G and 4G due to the surge in data traffic. An LTE network is defined with designated bands that differ from carrier to carrier. LTE-A is the next version of LTE, which employs three different modes of carrier aggregation, i.e., inter-band non-contiguous, intra-band contiguous, and intra-band non-contiguous. However, the use of several data bands that are broadly spaced from one another results in LTE-A and 4G interference from diverse RF sources. This is driving the need for RF filters, which helps in avoiding any interference from frequency bands and assist LTE wireless networks in providing better services. The proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks will boost the growth of the radio frequency filters market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of RF SOI will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Radio Frequency Filters: Growing popularity of RF SOI

The semiconductor manufacturing industry is shifting from the use of conventional silicon substrates to the silicon on insulator (SOI) technology, which comprises of silicon-insulator-silicon substrate. It is gaining popularity as it minimizes the parasitic device capacitance to improve the performance of microelectronics. SOI-based devices have the silicon junction above an electrical insulator. This insulator, which is used here is generally silicon dioxide or sapphire. High-performance RF devices such as RF filters uses sapphire insulators because it offers high disengagement, high linearity, and electro-static release (ESD) resilience. The growing popularity of RF SOI is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Radio Frequency Filters: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the radio frequency filters by application (cellular devices, GPS devices, tablets and others), and geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the radio frequency filters in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to several factors such as the growing demand for RF ICs, presence of leading mobile device manufacturers, and expansion of production units by electronic device OEMs.

