Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2020 / 18:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.8872 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1841829 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 43355 EQS News ID: 963491 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 29, 2020 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)