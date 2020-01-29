Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1521.9602 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40830586 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 43475 EQS News ID: 963741 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)