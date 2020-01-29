Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.171 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3079000 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 43465 EQS News ID: 963721 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2020 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)