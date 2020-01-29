

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday although buying interest was somewhat subdued amid lingering concerns about the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.



Investors were making cautious moves as they looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.44%. The U.K.'s FTSE edged up 0.04%, Germany's DAX gained 0.16% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.49%, while Switzerland's SMI ended stronger by 0.72%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine ended higher.



Czech Republic, Finland, Greece and Iceland closed weak, while Norway and Poland ended flat.



In the U.K. market, Whitbread, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Melrose, Kingfisher and Smurfit Kappa gained 2 to 3%.



NMC Health declined more than 3%. Sainsbury, Uniliver, Pearson and Berkeley ended lower by 1.3 to 1.6%.



In Germany, Vonovia, MTU Aero, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Poswt and Lufthansa gained 1 to 1.5%, while Adidas, Volkswagen, Continental, Bayer and Beirsdorf ended on a weak note.



In the French market, Safran rallied nearly 4%. Legrand gained about 2.5%, while Michelin, Airbus Group, Schneider Electric, Renault, Peugeot, Air Liquide, Sanofi, Kering and Saint Gobain gained 1 to 1.75%.



Shares of Swiss drug major Novartis were in demand after the company reported strong sales of new drugs including therapy Zolgensma. Temenos gained more than 5% after the company announced a global strategic partnership with Google Cloud.



Dutch telecom stock Royal KPN NV plunged sharply after issuing disappointing growth guidance for 2020.



Shares of Quilter climbed nearly 9% thanks to a sharp 17% jump in fourth quarter sales.



The mood was cautious as worries persisted about the rapidly spreading Coronavirus.



Chinese officials confirmed nearly 6,000 cases of the mysterious illness as foreign governments began airlifting their citizens out of Wuhan.



The Federal Reserve, which will release its monetary policy statement later in the day, is widely expected to hold rates. The accompanying statement is eyed as it will provide clues about future rate moves by the central bank.



In economic releases, a survey showed that Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in February amid further improvement in economic and income expectations.



The forward-looking GfK consumer confidence index for February rose to 9.9 points from 9.7 in January, which was revised from 9.6 - according to market research group GfK.



French consumer confidence strengthened in January, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer sentiment index rose to 104 from 102 in December.



U.K. house prices increased at a faster pace in January, data from Nationwide Building Society showed.



House prices grew 1.9% year-on-year in January, following a 1.4% rise in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX