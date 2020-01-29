The GSMA is monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the Coronavirus on its MWC20 events held annually in Barcelona, Shanghai and Los Angeles and as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences. The upcoming MWC Barcelona event, 24-27 February 2020, will proceed as planned, across all venues at Fira Gran Via and Fira Montjuïc, including YoMo and Four Years From Now (4YFN). Specifically, for MWC Barcelona 2020, several measures are already in place, and updates can be found on www.mwcbarcelona.com/about/news/.

The GSMA will:

Carefully follow and adhere to: the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommendations, all applicable Chinese government recommendations, all Spanish health authority recommendations and all police/health recommendations and protocols

Provide additional medical personnel for on-site support in the run-up to and during the event

Work with Fira de Barcelona to ensure sufficient sanitising products throughout all venues and implement other activity in line with recommendations from our city partners

Support exhibitors who may not be able to travel to MWC Barcelona (via GSMA account managers or the Customer Care Team).

The GSMA confirms that there have been no registration impacts on MWC Barcelona thus far and further updates will be issued as advice develops. However, we strongly urge exhibitors and attendees to implement appropriate guidelines and protocols as suggested by the WHO and other health authorities to contain and mitigate against any further spread of the virus. Currently, the WHO has decided not to declare a global public health emergency, saying it was still too early for such a move and has advised that, 'measures to limit the risk of exportation or importation of the disease should be implemented, without unnecessary restrictions of international traffic'. Up-to-date WHO advice can be found here: www.who.int/ith/2020-27-01-outbreak-of-Pneumonia-caused-by-new-coronavirus/en/ and the most recent press release issued by WHO is here:https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/28-01-2020-who-china-leaders-discuss-next-steps-in-battle-against-coronavirus-outbreak.

