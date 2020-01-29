

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):



-Earnings: $629 million in Q4 vs. -$170 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.82 in Q4 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $678 million or $0.88 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.78 per share -Revenue: $3.51 billion in Q4 vs. $3.48 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAS VEGAS SANDS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de