

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved to the upside early in the trading day on Wednesday but fluctuated over the course of the session before eventually closing little changed.



The major averages spent most of the session in positive territory but ended the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



While the S&P 500 edged down 2.84 points or 0.1 percent to 3,273.40, the Dow crept up 11.60 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 28,734.45 and the Nasdaq inched up 5.48 points or 0.1 percent to 9,275.16.



Stocks gave back ground going into the close following reports Google is temporarily closing its offices in China due to the spread of the coronavirus.



The news of the shutdown, which reportedly affects Google's offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, led to renewed concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.



The roughly flat close on Wall Street also came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.



The Fed decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent, keeping rates unchanged for the second straight meeting after three straight quarter-point rate cuts.



The accompanying statement was largely unchanged from last month, with the Fed noting that recent data indicates the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate.



The central bank did describe household spending as rising at a 'moderate pace' compared to last month's description of spending as rising at a 'strong pace.'



In his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that some of the uncertainties around trade have diminished following the signing of the phase one U.S.-China trade deal.



Powell noted that some uncertainties about the global economic outlook remain, however, with the Fed chief specifically pointing to the new coronavirus outbreak.



'With the yield curve close to re-inverting, speculation has risen that the Fed might consider cutting interest rates again, perhaps because of fears about the potential economic disruption from the new coronavirus,' said Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



'But unless the U.S. experiences its own epidemic, we doubt the indirect effects from the disruption in China would be enough to warrant a U.S. rate cut,' he added. 'We continue to expect that the Fed will leave rates on hold for an extended period.'



Earlier in the session, stocks benefited from a positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news, with shares of General Electric (GE) moving sharply higher after the industrial conglomerate reported better than expected fourth quarter results.



Tech giant Apple (AAPL) also posted a strong gain after reporting fiscal first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on strong iPhone sales and providing upbeat guidance for the current quarter.



On the other hand, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) came under pressure after the chipmaker reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations but provided disappointing guidance.



In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report unexpectedly showing a sharp pullback in pending home sales in the month of December.



NAR said its pending home sales index plunged by 4.9 percent in December after jumping by 1.2 percent in November. Economists had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.5 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Sector News



Natural gas stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session, dragging the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index down by 2.2 percent to its lowest closing level in nearly two months.



The sell-off by natural gas stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the commodity, with natural gas for March delivery falling $0.043 or 2.3 percent to $1.865 per million BTUs.



Significant weakness was also visible among networking stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.



Telecom, oil service and semiconductor stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, while gold stocks soared going into the close of trading.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced by 0.7 percent, while South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.4 percent after plunging by more than 3 percent on Tuesday.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line.



In the bond market, treasuries rebounded, more than offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.7 basis points to 1.594 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to the Commerce Department's preliminary reading on fourth quarter GDP.



On the earnings front, Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tesla (TSLA) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



Coca-Cola (KO), Hershey Foods (HSY), UPS (UPS), and Verizon (VZ) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX