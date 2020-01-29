Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852812 ISIN: US92220P1057 Ticker-Symbol: VNM 
Tradegate
28.01.20
08:00 Uhr
132,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,75 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,00
135,00
22:31
133,00
134,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC132,00-0,75 %