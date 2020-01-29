

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $96.85 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $98.14 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $606.00 million from $614.09 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



