Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1EWWW ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0 Ticker-Symbol: ADS 
Xetra
29.01.20
17:35 Uhr
296,30 Euro
-5,65
-1,87 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADIDAS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
295,50
296,50
29.01.
295,25
296,00
29.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADIDAS
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADIDAS AG296,30-1,87 %