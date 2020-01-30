Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association: CVMA Welcomes Tabling of CUSMA Implementing Legislation and Encourages Quick Passage

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association President, Mark A. Nantais issued the following statement:

The members of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) welcome the tabling of the CUSMA implementing legislation today in the House of Commons and encourage government to move forward with passage as quickly as possible.

"This agreement is critically important to the Canadian automotive manufacturing sector as it sets the framework for tri-lateral trade in North America," stated Mark Nantais, CVMA President. "We encourage the government to move forward with passage as quickly as possible to support certainty for the sector and Canada's competitiveness as part of the highly integrated North American trade bloc."

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members operate 4 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca .



