

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $514.5 million or $3.43 per share, down from $568.9 million or $3.51 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $4.01 per share.



Second-quarter revenues were $2.58 billion, up from $2.52 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $3.85 per share and revenues of $2.51 billion for the quarter.



'Lam closed out calendar 2019 with strong December quarter results,' said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'We are executing at a high level in an improving wafer fabrication equipment environment and building a powerful pipeline of new products to fuel future growth.'



