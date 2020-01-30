Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AEV5 ISIN: CA38655P2017 Ticker-Symbol: GPB 
Tradegate
27.01.20
15:05 Uhr
0,115 Euro
-0,008
-6,12 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,105
0,123
29.01.
0,105
0,123
29.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD0,115-6,12 %