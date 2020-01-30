Citi has been ranked as the most inclusive financial services employer in the UK by the lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality charity Stonewall, in its Top 100 Employers list for 2020. Citi improved its overall ranking to seventh place, marking the third consecutive year that it makes the list's top ten. Citi has also been confirmed as a Top Trans Inclusive Employer. This year's list had the highest number of entrants with 503 employers demonstrating their commitment to LGBT workplace inclusion.

"These honours reflect the leadership of our senior executives and our Citi Pride affinity networks expanding inclusive workplace policies, advocating for LGBT+ equality and supporting community partners and that of individual employees, LGBT+ advocates and allies who share our commitment to inclusion and diversity." said Clare Eastburn, Global Head of Operational Regulatory Change and Co-Chair of Citi Pride Network London.

Bob Annibale, Global Head of Inclusive Finance and Community Development and Global Co-lead of Citi's Pride Affinity said "We've made great progress, benefiting from shared best practices from other employers and organizations like Stonewall. We know that we must continue to strive for ever greater LGBT+ inclusion, in our offices in the UK, and in the many countries around the world where the rights of LGBT+ individuals are not yet upheld."

Sanjay Sood-Smith, Stonewall's Executive Director of Workplace Community Programmes, said "We are delighted to name Citi as one of our Top 100 Employers this year. All the organisations in this year's Top 100 Employer's list are playing a huge role in improving the lives of LGBT people, and should be very proud of their work. We still don't live in a world where everyone is able to be themselves in the workplace, as we know more than a third of LGBT staff (35%) hide who they are at work. By taking steps to make their workplaces supportive and welcoming of all lesbian, gay, bi and trans people, businesses like Citi are bringing us closer to a world where everyone is accepted without exception."

"At Citi, we are incredibly proud of our Stonewall ranking this year, as it is a solid recognition of our ongoing efforts to create a culture where all of our employees can feel valued for who they are and bring their true selves to work." concluded Denise Cole, EMEA Head of Inclusion Diversity.

Stonewall's Top 100 is compiled from submissions to the Workplace Equality Index, a powerful benchmarking tool used by employers to assess their achievements and progress on LGBT equality in the workplace, as well as their wider work in the community and on service provision. Each organisation must demonstrate their expertise in 10 areas of employment policy and practice, including networking groups, senior leadership, procurement and how well they've engaged with LGBT communities.

To see the full list, please visit: https://www.stonewall.org.uk/full-list-top-100-employers-2020

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About Stonewall

Stonewall is Britain's leading charity for lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality, working to create a world where every single person can be accepted without exception. It was founded in 1989 by a small group of people who wanted to break down barriers to equality. Stonewall continues to campaign and lobby government to change laws to ensure everyone, everywhere, is free to be themselves. Stonewall works in partnership with a growing network of more than 750 organisations to help create real change for the better. It campaigns to eliminate homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in communities, and empowers LGBT people and their allies to be role models wherever they live, work, study, shop, socialise or pray.

To get involved visit us at www.stonewall.org.uk. Registered charity number 1101255.

