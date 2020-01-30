Berman Tabacco Investigates Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Berman Tabacco (www.bermantabacco.com), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating possible securities law violations involving Sterling Bancorp, Inc. ("Sterling" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SBT). Sterling Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a holding company that is engaged in the provision of financial services. It offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets as well as retail banking services through its subsidiary Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB.

On December 9, 2019, the Company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, "voluntarily and temporarily suspended its Advantage Loan program in connection with an ongoing internal review of the program's documentation." On that same day, shares of Sterling fell $2.16 per share to close at $7.29 per share, a decline of nearly 23%.

If you would like more information regarding this investigation, or if you wish to share information about the investigation, you can find additional information here: https://www.bermantabacco.com/case/sterling-bancorp-inc/.

Berman Tabacco is a national law firm representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits, seeking to recoup losses caused by violations of securities and antitrust laws. The firm has lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

