Shajeel ur Rehman: Shajeel Ur Rehman, Stealing the Highlights with Red Lips Art in New York 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / At the brink of Red Lips Art launch, which will be held in one of the biggest art galleries in New York in 2020, Shajeel Ur Rehman, has caught the attention of global supporters of feminine gender.

Inspired by an incident over half a century ago, Red Lips Art is committed to promoting overall well-being for the feminine gender. Red Lips Art is committed to promoting overall well-being for the feminine gender. The Red lips art is in the memory of those beautiful hearts that lost their lives in the hands of the accused Serial lipstick Killer in Chicago.

The following conversation between Shajeel and George Stone offers further insights into the renowned artist's aspiration to empower women.

Shajeel did his first painting, a landscape in watercolor, at the age of 14. Then he came from a Designer family. His mother was a fashion designer, and his father was a shoe designer, so exploring the Art/Design industry isn't really new for him. Soon Shajeel thought good paintings allow him to find the hidden treasure. During summer vacation, at the age of 15, he was chosen to intern at a design studio. Based on his learning performance, he got a job offer at the same design studio after completing high school.

In Shajeel's work, there is always a story or message to the audience. It could be a good/bad incident or describe a true story that he is not able to communicate through words. He want to capture the beauty and some unforgettable incidents that really inspired me to become an artist. For example, he lost his father and his best friend at a young age. Creating art acts as an outlet and helps him work through his emotions, no matter how he feels.

The real challenge for Shajeel was finding good artists and becoming part of their community. The biggest challenge of being a fine artist is making enough money to live off. Good experience: The best part is that developing his own brand, style, and personality shapes his future.

Shajeel navigates the art world through social media and attending exhibitions. He likes Modern and Contemporary Art because it is an art trend he follows in his work. He has always been influenced by Picasso with his style, design, and color combination that really inspires and educates me in his professional career. "THE GIRLS OF AVIGNON" is a painting that still continues to inspire him.

How do Shajeel define success? He said, "the real success, according to me, is when you travel the world, and people are waiting for you for a handshake. I have always wanted to be an artist. That's my dream. Being an artist, freedom is the best part of the job. I want to see myself as a successful artist in the contemporary art world, like John Singer Sargent and living artist Jeff Koons. My dream is to exhibit my work at the Metropolitan and MoMA Museum of New York. In the future, I want to open my own art gallery in New York City and other major cities."

About Shajeel Rehman

Shajeel Rehman is a leading artist with over 15 years of exposure in the field. He is a problem-solver and loves to collaborate with other teams. Aside from what he considers a natural artistic eye and talent for creative thinking, he takes pride in himself and his skills of perseverance, time management, and organization, as well as the inventiveness and passion he pours into every project he takes on.

Media Contact

Company: Shajeel Ur Rehman

Contact: Shajeel Rehman

Email: shajeeldzyner@gmail.com

Website: www.shajeelrehman.com

SOURCE: Shajeel Ur Rehman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574616/Shajeel-Ur-Rehman-Stealing-the-Highlights-with-Red-Lips-Art-in-New-York-2020