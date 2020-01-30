Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) (the "Company"), a novel bioelectric medicine company, today announced the presentation of its scientific study evaluating the clinical and histologic response of Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology in treating challenging cases of nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma (nBCC). These results are to be presented at the 22nd annual IMCAS (International Master Course on Aging Skin) World Congress, the gathering of international experts in dermatology, plastic surgery and aging science, taking place at Palais des Congrès, Paris, France, from January 30th to February 1st 2020.

Dermatologist Girish Munavalli, MD, MHS, FACMS, a prominent skin cancer surgeon in Charlotte, NC, will present results that demonstrate the unique ability of NPS technology to eliminate tumor cells in nodular BCCs while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Results will be supported by clinical photos that display a more favorable cosmetic outcome possible in a short amount of time with reduced potential for scar formation as compared to current surgical excision.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer worldwide. The nodular BCC subtype reported in this study comprises 60% of all basal cell carcinomas. For these deep nodular lesions, the current standard of care is surgical excision, which can lead to large, permanent scars.

"Early findings show promising potential for NPS technology as a new treatment option for nodular BCC. NPS technology has demonstrated equivalent therapeutic benefit and the added benefit of superior cosmetic outcomes compared to more destructive skin cancer treatment modalities, such as excision and curettage," said Dr. Munavalli of Dermatology, Laser Vein Specialists of the Carolinas, Charlotte, NC.

"We are enthusiastic about the impressive results Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology is producing in Basal Cell Carcinomas and are focused on rapidly advancing its development program across multiple clinical applications," said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. "Our presence at IMCAS represents the initial step in our commitment to international commercialization, which aims to extend our long-term growth platform and leverage the value proposition of our technology's ability to clear benign and malignant lesions.

Scheduled scientific presentation at IMCAS World Congress 2020

Podium Presentation: "Histologic and Clinical Comparison of Scar Cosmesis Using Nano-Pulse Stimulation vs Traditional Surgical Treatments of Basal Cell Carcinoma," by Dr. Girish S. MUNAVALLI, Assistant Professor at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Department of Dermatology and Medical Director and Founder of Dermatology, Laser Vein Specialists of the Carolinas, Charlotte NC.

Details: 30 January 2020, at 12:06pm in Room 143, Level 1

Skin Cancer and Photorejuvenation: The Impossible Equation: Session S011, S012

Chaired by: Dr. Mathew Avram and Pr. Merete Haedersdal.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that improves and potentially extends the lives of patients. The CellFX System is the first planned commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company's proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. NPS technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The cell-specific effects of NPS technology have been validated in a series of ongoing clinical trials. The CellFX System is a multi-application platform designed to address a broad range of dermatologic conditions. As part of the customer experience, the Company is offering a utilization-based revenue model and easy-access customer portal offering a suite of services. CellFX procedures offer customer value across an expanding spectrum of clinical applications. The initial commercial use will be in the clearance of common and difficult-to-treat skin lesions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved and durable aesthetic outcomes that lead to greater overall satisfaction.

Caution: Pulse Biosciences' CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology are for investigational use only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's CellFX System, including the progress and timing of the FDA's review of the Company's 510(k) submission, the commercialization of the Company's Cell FX System, and the results of clinical study plans. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and estimates and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of governmental regulatory agencies, including the FDA, and regulatory approvals, clearances and restrictions or any dispute that may occur with any regulatory body; risks inherent to the planning, design and execution of clinical studies; the timing and success of product development; and other risk factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q and as periodically updated by the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements using words such as "estimates," "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "targeted" and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005866/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Pulse Biosciences

Sandra Gardiner, EVP and CFO

510.241.1077

sgardiner@pulsebiosciences.com



Media:

Tosk Communications

Nadine D. Tosk

504.453.8344

nadinepr@gmail.com