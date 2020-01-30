

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street amid worries about the coronarvirus outbreak in China and following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.



Some of the world's largest companies are curbing operations in China and restricting travel to the region due to the fast-spreading coronavirus. According to Chinese health officials, the coronavirus outbreak has killed 170 people and infected 7,711 people.



The Australian market is modestly lower.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 11.90 points or 0.17 percent to 7,019.60, after touching a low of 7,012.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 13.70 points or 0.19 percent to 7,122.20. Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday.



Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is losing more than 2 percent despite saying it expects full-year shipments to be at the upper end of its guidance range, while Rio Tinto is declining almost 1 percent and BHP is down 0.3 percent.



Gold miners are weak even as gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 2 percent.



Newcrest Mining reported a 16 percent decline in gold output for the second quarter, reflecting shutdowns at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea.



In the technology sector, Appen is declining almost 2 percent, Wisetech Global is losing more than 1 percent and Xero is lower by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, oil stocks are higher despite a modest decline in crude oil prices. Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is up 0.3 percent and Santos is edging up 0.2 percent.



Among the big four banks, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are advancing in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent, while ANZ Banking is declining 0.4 percent.



Shares of Treasury Wine Estates are rising more than 4 percent after tumbling more than 22 percent in the previous session on its downbeat full-year outlook.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that export prices in Australia were down 5.2 percent on quarter, but rose 4.1 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2019. Import prices were up 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in the quarter.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6754 on Thursday, down from $0.6770 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower while the safe-haven yen strengthened amid worries about the coronavirus outbreak.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 211.73 points or 0.91 percent to 23,167.67, after falling to a low of 23,151.49 earlier.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is declining almost 2 percent and Fast Retailing is down almost 1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is losing more than 5 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 1 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 1 percent each.



Canon is lower by more than 4 percent after the digital camera maker reported a more than 50 percent fall in full-year profit and a 9 percent decrease in net sales.



Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is losing 1 percent and Honda Motor is declining almost 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent and Inpex is down 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Cyberagent is gaining almost 15 percent, Omron Corp. is higher by more than 4 percent and Fanuc Corp. is advancing almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is falling more than 19 percent, while Hitachi Construction Machinery, IHI Corp, Hino Motors and Konica Minolta are all lower by more than 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan is losing almost 4 percent, while South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia are also lower. New Zealand and Indonesia are modestly higher, while Singapore is little changed. The markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.



On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed on Wednesday, giving back ground going into the close following reports Google is temporarily closing its offices in China due to the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged and its accompanying statement was also largely unchanged from last month.



While the S&P 500 edged down 2.84 points or 0.1 percent to 3,273.40, the Dow crept up 11.60 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 28,734.45 and the Nasdaq inched up 5.48 points or 0.1 percent to 9,275.16.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday on data showing a rise in inventories, and amid concerns about outlook for near term energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. WTI crude for March ended down $0.15 or about 0.3 percent at $53.33 a barrel.



