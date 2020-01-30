Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JP9Y ISIN: DK0060336014 Ticker-Symbol: NZM2 
Tradegate
29.01.20
19:12 Uhr
46,840 Euro
-0,090
-0,19 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,610
46,970
29.01.
46,650
46,720
29.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARBIOS
CARBIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARBIOS SA9,200+1,77 %
NOVOZYMES A/S46,840-0,19 %