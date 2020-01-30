

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT Docomo Inc. (DCM) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the nine-months Ended December 31, 2019 declined to 542.31 billion yen or 164.26 yen per basic share from 607.55 billion yen or 169.08 yen per basic share in the previous year.



Operating profit was 787.85 billion yen, down from 902.02 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating revenues decreased to 3.52 trillion yen from 3.65 trillion yen last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the company still expects basic earnings per share to be 175.00 yen, operating profit of 830 billion yen, and operating revenues of 4.64 trillion yen.



