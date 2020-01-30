

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch business confidence fell in January after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The business sentiment index fell to 2.5 in January from 2.9 in December. The average score for the past twenty years was one.



Producers were more positive about the expected activity, while they were less positive about their order position and the opinion of finished stocks changed slightly in January, the agency said.



There are more entrepreneurs who expect that their production to grow in the coming three months. Producers who find their order position large were more in number than those who considered the order portfolio to be small, the agency said.



Producers in the paper and printing industry were the most optimistic in January, while producers were less positive in the wood and building materials industry.



