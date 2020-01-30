

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) on Thursday reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent rose 13.1 percent to 19.20 billion yen from 16.98 billion yen in the prior-year period. Basic earnings per share were 78.76 yen, up from 68.92 yen last year.



Operating profit for the period grew 12.6 percent to 25.28 billion yen from 22.46 billion yen in the same period last year.



Nine-month net sales rose 0.5 percent to 219.46 billion yen from 218.27 billion yen in the same period last year.



For fiscal year 2020, the company affirmed its outlook for profit attributable to owners of parent of 22.50 billion yen or 92.41 per basic share, operating profit of 31.50 billion yen, and net sales of 310 billion yen.



