AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2020 / 07:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 29/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 497.3293 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 241100 CODE: SMRU ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 43567 EQS News ID: 963975 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)