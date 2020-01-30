The exercise resistance bands market is expected to grow by USD 90.56 million during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global exercise resistance bands market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Exercise resistance bands are inexpensive and are adaptable for multiple fitness levels. In addition, they are lightweight and easily portable. The lack of time to go to health clubs and gyms is another compelling reason among individual users to buy a range of exercise resistance bands. Consumers are even learning to use new fitness equipment online and through apps that are available free of cost. Some examples of such online portals are Force USA and Eros. Some of the popular home exercise resistance bands are Black Mountain and Prosource. Thus, the low price and easy usage of these bands will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of smart exercise resistance bands will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Exercise Resistance Bands Market: Advent of Smart Exercise Resistance Bands

The exercise resistance bands market is undergoing an upgrade as conventional exercise resistance bands have joined the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution. Many startups and established players are coming out with smart resistance bands, which have features such as Bluetooth transmitters and motion sensors. For instance, the Xiaomi Move It, smart exercise resistance band comes with a smart handle, an elastic rope device, and an elastic rope. The band also has a charging cable and a charging port. This smart exercise resistance band can be used to achieve more than 25 different movements and is suitable for strengthening the shoulders, arms, legs, and back. Thus, with the advent of such innovations, smart exercise resistance bands are expected to contribute largely to the overall exercise resistance band market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the growing online retail sales channel and the increasing adoption of strategic wellness initiatives by governments and corporations will have a significant impact on the growth of the exercise resistance bands market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Exercise Resistance Bands Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the exercise resistance bands market by product (strip exercise resistance bands and tube exercise resistance bands), end-user (individual users, health clubs and gyms, and other commercial users), and geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the exercise resistance bands market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the expanding number of home gyms and strength-training centers, innovation in products, rise in aging population, and increasing health issues.

