Prosafe SE: Update on the merger process with Floatel International

Reference is made to press release dated 25 November 2019 in which Prosafe informed that the process with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK was in Phase 2 and that more specific information was anticipated to be available in the course of the first quarter of 2020.

Today, the CMA has issued their provisional findings which conclude that blocking the merger may be the only way to mitigate their concerns.

Prosafe will study the conclusions and supporting arguments in detail ahead of the deadline for responding by 20 February.

